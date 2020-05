The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the crash happened near the intersection of Jones Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Drivers on the road in the Whitehouse area may need to seek a different route if you're driving on West Beaver Street.

A crash has West Beaver Street closed in both directions, police said Friday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the crash happened near the intersection of Jones Road.

Police did not say how many vehicles were involved in the crash or whether it involved any injuries.