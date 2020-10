The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said all eastbound lanes of 103rd Street at Ricker Road are closed Friday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Drivers on the Westside should expect delays on 103rd Street, where all eastbound lanes are closed Friday morning due to a traffic crash.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at 103rd and Ricker Road.

Traffic is backed up all the way to Old Middleburg Road. Use Wilson Boulevard or Collins Road as alternate routes.

