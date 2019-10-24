TRAFFIC ALERT:

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is reporting a crash on I-95 NB near Southside Boulevard on Thursday morning.

Lanes are clear on I-95 NB but the crash remains in the shoulder. It will take some time for delays to even out and traffic to get back to normal.

Alternate Route: Get off 95 NB at I-295. Take 295 to US-1/Philips Highwaym Philips Highway to Baymeadows then Baymeadows back to 95.

First Coast News app is On Your Side, making travel to and from your destination easier with a live drive time feature on our app.

RELATED: First Coast News app unveils new drive time feature