A First Coast company says new lane markers could prevent wrong-way crashes like the one near the Hart Bridge that killed a 74-year-old woman Thursday.

Henok Mekonnen drove the wrong way on the Hart Expressway, when his Nissan Rogue smashed into a Chevy Equinox, injuring three and killing passenger Joan Kinsler at around 3:40 p.m., investigators said.

"We want to solve this problem before it gets on the bridge," said Greg Driskell, CEO of the Professional Pavement Products of Jacksonville.

The company developed a lane alert system that features markings that look just like regular paint on the pavement if you’re driving the right way, but from the other direction, show drivers bright red warnings.

The idea is to put them in areas where drivers will see them before they turn or continue the wrong way on a one-way roadway,

"We need to stop that accident before it even becomes an opportunity to become an accident,” Driskell said.

Mekonnen, the wrong-way driver was taken to Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

He and the driver and passengers in the vehicle he hit were all wearing seat belts, investigators said.

