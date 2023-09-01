Deputy injured in crash involving distracted driver, says CCSO

The deputy was rushed to a local hospital to get checked out and is doing okay, deputies say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Clay County deputy was injured Monday in a crash involving a distracted driver, according to the agency.

CCSO says the crash happened sometime around 4 p.m. on Highway 17 near Hibernia. The deputy was rushed to a local hospital to get checked out and is doing okay.

He has no significant injuries at this time, deputies say.

"We’re glad our deputy is okay. We can not stress it enough, DON'T DRIVE DISTRACTED! Eyes up and on the road," said the agency on Facebook.