CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Police identified the 3-year-old little girl and three adults killed in a head-on crash on State Road 40 near Kingsland, Ga.

Rose Downhour, Jeremy Gelsey, Christopher Chambley and 3-year-old Nevaeh Downhour were all killed when the Nissan they were traveling in drove over a median and crashed into a Ford pickup truck Tuesday afternoon, according to GSP.

The driver of the Ford sustained minor injuries.

At 1:10 p.m. GSP was called about the fatal crash on SR-40 at milepost 18 between St. Marys and Kingsland. Troopers said a 2008 Nissan Altima was traveling westbound when the vehicle crossed over the concrete divider and traveled into the eastbound lanes, colliding head-on with a Ford F250.

Rose Downhour was driving the Nissan with Gelsey, Chambley and Nevaeh Downhour as her passengers, according to troopers. Another child, a 9-year-old boy, sitting in the backseat was rushed to Wolfson Children's Hospital in critical condition.

