Car plows into Arlington area day care, no injuries reported

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A vehicle crashed into an Arlington day care facility in Jacksonville Tuesday afternoon sometime before 3 p.m.
The business, Arlington KinderCare, is located in CobbleStone Plaza at Monument and McCormick Roads.
Arlington KinderCare says no one inside the building was injured, however, it says it cannot provide any additional information.
First Coast News is still waiting on the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department for information.
