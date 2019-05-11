JACKSONVILLE, Fla — At least one person was taken to a hospital Tuesday after a car flipped on the Arlington Expressway at the Southside connector, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

A photo submitted by a viewer to First Coast News at 4:15 p.m. shows a black car flipped over on the left side of the connector as traffic is directed around it.

JFRD said the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is at the scene.

First Coast News reached out to JSO for more information but has not yet received a call back.

