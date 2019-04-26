UPDATE 3:25 p.m.: Bulls Bay Highway is back open, and power has been restored after a power pole was replaced.

Over 100 people were without power Friday morning after a power pole and utility lines fell down along Bulls Bay Highway.

All lanes of Bulls Bay Highway between Commonwealth Avenue and Old Plank Road are closed as a result of the incident, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO says that the area will be closed for approximately eight hours as they clean up.

JSO recommends an alternate route of heading west one mile and taking Jones Road. You can also go east and take Interstate-295.

Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.