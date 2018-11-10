Commuters who take the Buckman Bridge heading toward I-95 experienced a slow crawl Thursday morning after a traffic accident.

The accident was reported by the Florida Highway Patrol around 6:45 a.m., which resulted in the left lane of I-295 SB being blocked.

First Coast News traffic anchor Katie Jeffries said the commute around 8:45 a.m. was seeing a drive time of more than 40 minutes from I-295 SB at Blanding Boulevard to I-95.

BUCKMAN: Still SLOOOOOW going into Mandarin because of a crash in the left lane. Pack some patience #KatiesCommuters pic.twitter.com/tSiAzyji3T — Katie Jeffries (@Katie_Jeffries) October 11, 2018

As of 9:15 a.m., FHP was still reporting the left lane was blocked.

