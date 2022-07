JFRD says avoid the area if possible.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department are working a traffic crash in the Normandy area Friday night, involving multiple injured children.

JFRD tweeted at 8:07 p.m. that the crash happened at Normandy Boulevard at La Marche Drive.

Officials say the crash involves multiple pediatric patients with multiple serious injuries.

