Pedestrian in life-threatening condition following in Downtown crash

Police say the man sustained multiple injuries to his head. The man was not using a crosswalk and was in the middle of the road when he was hit, JSO says.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Jacksonville on Wednesday morning, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say the man sustained multiple injuries to his head. The man was not using a crosswalk and was in the middle of the road when he was hit, JSO says.

'We just ask that drivers Downtown and all the major roads we ask them to... look out and if they see a pedestrian on the side of the road just be vigilant as far as making sure they don't jump out in front of you because a lot of times they don't use the crosswalks," said a representative from JSO.

Police did not identify the man that was hit, however, they do say he is believed to be homeless.

State Street headed west is blocked at North Liberty Street due to the crash for an undetermined amount of time, said JSO.

Avoid the area if possible.