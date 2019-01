The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to an incident involving a car towing a boat on the Dames Point Bridge.

They tweeted at 1 p.m. that crews are responding to the southbound lanes just north of the bridge and that the boat is on its side leaking fuel.

JFRD is asking motorists in the area to use caution while traveling in the area and to be mindful of crews working.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.