NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was killed trying to help a driver who had struck and killed a horse on US-301 Thursday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

When she got out of her car to assist, she was struck by another vehicle, which also just hit a second horse, according to FHP Sgt. Dylan Bryan.

Bryan outlined this sequence of events:

Vehicle one hit and killed a horse, then pull over to the side of the road.

Vehicle two came upon the scene and the driver, a woman, got out to help.

Vehicle three hit another horse, killing it, then swerved into the woman, killing her.

Bryan said investigators are still trying to figure out where the horses came from, who they belong to and if there are any more in the area.

The crashes shut down US-301 for several hours but was expected to be open again by 10 p.m.