LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after troopers said a bicyclist was killed in a crash in Lake City Saturday evening.

The crash happened at 6:20 p.m. at Northwest Lake Jeffery Road and Northwest Scenic Lake Drive, according to FHP. Troopers said a 2019 Toyota Corolla was traveling north on Lake Jeffery Road when it approached a bicyclist from behind. The Toyota and the bicyclist collided, causing the northbound lane to be blocked.

The bicyclist, identified as 52-year-old Alan Odom, was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said.

All lanes have since reopened.