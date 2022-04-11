Bicyclist struck by pickup truck in Fleming Island

The incident happened in the 2100 block of Town Center Boulevard.

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — A bicycle rider has been struck by pickup truck in Fleming Island Monday evening, according to the Clay County Fire and Rescue Department (CCFR).

The incident happened in the 2100 block of Town Center Boulevard shortly before 6:30 p.m., according to CCFR.

One patient was rushed to the hospital, officials say. It's unclear what their current health status is.