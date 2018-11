Traffic Homicide is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash Sunday in Northwest Jacksonville that claimed the life of a male bicyclist, according to JSO.

New Kings Road is expected to be closed until around 12:30 a.m.

#JSO Traffic Homicide is working a reported traffic fatality at New Kings Road and Redpoll Avenue involving a bicyclist. #JAX #Jacksonville — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) November 5, 2018

The incident occurred on New Kings Road and Redpoll Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. as the bicyclist traveled southbound on New Kings Road.

JSO says a male cyclist killed by a hit hit and run driver. New Kings Rd. Sb near Moncrief will be closed until about12:30 according to officer @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/wyRBm900Z8 — Alex Osiadacz (@AlexOsiadacz) November 5, 2018

