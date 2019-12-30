A man was critically injured after being hit by a car in Downtown Jacksonville Sunday after failing to yield to oncoming traffic while crossing the street on his bike.

Police said the 41-year-old man was taken to Shands Hospital to be treated for his injuries, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. His identity has not yet been released by police.

The incident is said to have occurred around 8 p.m. The man was attempting to cross the street on his bicycle at Union Street and Liberty Street with traffic flowing eastward when he was hit by a vehicle. One car was able to dodge him but the car behind that vehicle could not, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the bicyclist is cooperating with police as the incident is investigated. The man does not appear to have been wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Further details are expected to be released as the investigation continues.