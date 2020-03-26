A bicyclist is dead after a fatal hit and run in Putnam County Wednesday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say around 9 p.m. an unknown vehicle was traveling eastbound on Fowler Street near Marion Avenue when it collided with a the bicyclist. FHP says the person on the bike was thrown into the roadway and later died as a result of their injuries.

That person's identity has not yet been released pending family notification..

FHP says the vehicle involved did not stop or render aid and there is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to reach out to FHP or the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.