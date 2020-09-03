A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a car on Jacksonville's Westside early Monday morning.

The crash happened around 1:10 a.m. in the 400 block of Cassat Avenue, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police say when they arrived on the scene they found an adult man on a bike dead in the roadway. JSO says it appears the man was struck by a vehicle while riding in, or crossing the street. The motorist involved in the crash remained on the scene and was cooperative, police say.

The identity of the bicyclist has not been released.

Cassat Avenue will be closed in both directions between Highway Avenue and Rayford Street until the investigation is completed.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 if your tip leads to an arrest, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.