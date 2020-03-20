JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bicyclist is dead after being struck by an SUV in the Sandalwood area Thursday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the bicycle was traveling westbound on Beach Boulevard near Huffman Boulevard around 9 p.m. when an SUV traveling behind the bike struck the back of it.

At this time the identity of the bicyclist has not been released pending next of kin notification. The driver of the SUV is an 83-year-old man from Jacksonville. They were not injured.

No charges have been filed but the incident is still under investigation.

