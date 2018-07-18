JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - "There is more to it than people might think and we are the bridge that people love to hate," jokes Louie Faulkner, who has been a part of the crew raising and lowering the Main Street Bridge for 13 years.

"I mean they have thrown things and stuff at us when we have held them up, we are just doing our job and we certainly aren't going up and having a hamburger saying look at everybody stopped. Nah, we go up and we come down," he said.

He and his co-workers have arguably the best window office in the city. But if you are going to work in the bridge tender, you have to be ok with some shaking.

"We have the Richter scale up here, it depends on if the books start shaking around and stuff, how heavy the trucks are going across," Faulkner said.

Though the bridge is 77 years old, much of the engine room is new. It was part of the rehab project that began in 2014. It's a piece of history that Louie and his team are proud to work on.

"It will stand a lot longer than all three of us will walk this earth. This bridge will be here for a long time to come," he said.

They stand ready for the call to come in, to flip the switch and make sure everyone is safe and then raise the bridge. The whole process should only take about 10 minutes. The boats pass safely under and the bridge comes back down.

"Once we are all opened up, switch our lights back to green," he said.

So don't get mad at the crew, they are just doing their job of making sure it is a safe passage for boaters and drivers across the Main Street Bridge.

