A new school year means earlier wake-up times for most children. Some St. Johns County residents say a bridge and construction project are making normal slowdowns into a traffic nightmare.

The bridge connecting Vilano Beach to the St. Augustine mainland, formally known as the Francis and Mary Usina Bridge, serves as a primary school route for families along A1A in Vilano and Ponte Vedra Beach traveling to St. Augustine.

The Florida Department of Transportation said the construction project at San Marco Avenue and May Street has been ongoing since the Fall of 2017.

Residents in Vilano Beach told First Coast News wait times can reach over an hour on the two-mile stretch from the bridge on the ramp and across Vilano Causeway.

Parents like Cynthia Weiss of Ponte Vedra Beach said this new school year has seen increased slowdowns.

"Unfortunately there’s only one way over to U.S. 1," Weiss said. "It’s hard because we don’t know from day to day if we’re going to make it before the daycare closes."

FDOT spokesperson Bianca Speights said the street improvement project in the area is set to complete in December if there are no weather delays.

"Hopefully once this is completed it will alleviate some of those concerns," Speights said.

Street delineators blocking travelers from cutting through neighborhoods have also increased traffic coming off the bridge.

Street barriers at May Street and Magnolia Avenue in St. Augustine.

The barriers, approved by the City of St. Augustine, will remain after the projects are complete.

Speights said FDOT is open to hearing from the public on ways to improve traffic flow and recommends drivers leave early and drive alert as the school year resumes.

