FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — An Atlantic Beach woman is dead and two people are in critical condition after a crash involving three vehicles on northbound Interstate-95 in Flagler County Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said 62-year-old Cynthia Clark died after the GMC Acadia she was a passenger in was struck by a Dodge Ram just before 1 p.m. at mile marker 284.

The Ram, Acadia and a Honda HR-V were all traveling northbound in the left lane of I-95, FHP said. The Acadia was stopped directly in front of the Ram, which was traveling directly in front of the Honda. FHP said the front of the Ram collided with the rear of the Acadia, and the left side of the Honda sideswiped the Ram, FHP said.

The drivers of the Ram and the Acadia both sustained minor injuries. Two other passengers inside the Acadia, a 51-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy, are in critical condition, according to FHP.

Neither the driver nor passengers inside the Honda were injured.