JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At least one person was killed in a crash in the Arlington area that has shut down all westbound lanes of Beach Boulevard at Huffman Boulevard Monday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP was dispatched to the scene near the Florida State College of Jacksonville campus just before 8 p.m. The cause of the crash has not been disclosed. As of 8:30 p.m., all westbound lanes remain closed.

