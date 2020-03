JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead and another person was rushed to a hospital after a vehicle went off the northbound off-ramp on Interstate-95 at the Phillips Highway exit in Jacksonville Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD reported the crash just before 9:15 p.m. Florida Highway Patrol said the crash has caused the ramp to be blocked.

