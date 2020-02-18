PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — At least one person was killed in a fatal crash that is causing traffic delays in Ponte Vedra Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP crash map says the wreck happened on A1A and Sawgrass Village Drive. Troopers were dispatched to the scene after 7 p.m.

As of 11:30 p.m., all northbound lanes remain blocked due to the crash and traffic is being re-routed to PGA Tour Boulevard and Palm Valley Road.

The cause of the crash has not been disclosed.

Stay with First Coast News for more updates on this developing story.