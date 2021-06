The crash happened at Phillips Highway and Gran Bay Parkway, according to a tweet by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

At least one person is seriously injured in the crash, according to the JFRD.

Drivers should use caution and expect delays if traveling through the area.

