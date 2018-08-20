At least one person is dead after a car crashed in the woods and landed against a tree Monday morning on Solana Road in Ponte Vedra Beach, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said.

SJSO said the crash happened in the 500 block of Solana Road, in the curve, east of the entrance to Marsh Landing Parkway.

The section of the road is expected to be closed for hours as crews respond to the scene and investigate. SJSO posted the warning around 8 a.m.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

© 2018 WTLV