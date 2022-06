The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says a person was trapped in a vehicle with serious injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The roadway is now open after all WB lanes are blocked on J. Turner. Butler Boulevard, just east of Kernan Boulevard, due to a traffic crash Wednesday night, according to FL511.

