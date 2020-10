JSO said traffic is being diverted to Merrill Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — All northbound lanes of Interstate-295 are reopened after they were closed at the Dames Point Bridge due to police activity Sunday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Traffic was being diverted to Merrill Road and JSO told drivers to seek an alternate route during the closure.

As of 4:10 p.m., JSO confirms everything has cleared and lanes are back open. It is unknown what prompted the police presence.