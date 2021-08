Drivers should avoid the area if possible during their evening commute.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A major crash has blocked two lanes on Butler Boulevard at Belfort Road in Jacksonville.

At one point, all lanes were blocked, according to Florida 511. However, the two left lanes are now blocked.

It is unclear how many vehicles are involved in the crash, or if there are any injuries.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible during their evening commute.