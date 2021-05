It is unclear why the bridge is closed at this time.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: Traffic is moving again.

All lanes on I-295 over the Dames Point Bridge are shut down at this time.

All lanes at Heckscher Drive and Zoo Parkway are currently blocked. They are being rerouted, according to Florida 511.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.