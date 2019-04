The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced that all lanes of Heckscher Drive are back open Sunday afternoon after a crash with injuries.

Police said the incident happened around 11:46 a.m. near the 8200 block of Heckscher Drive. This is the area of Heckscher Drive near Big Talbot Island.

Lanes were closed for about 2 and a half hours.

No further information is known about the status of those injured.