Watch Live: All lanes of Buckman Bridge southbound closed due to 'damage to the bridge'

The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that I-295 southbound is completely shut down due to an emergency structure inspection.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All southbound lanes of I-295 from US-17 to the Buckman Bridge are blocked Thursday morning in Jacksonville.

The Florida Highway Patrol says it a call around 7 a.m. regarding possible damage to the bridge. Upon arrival, an FHP trooper and member of the construction team saw “an area of minor damage to the roadway”.

The FHP says the damaged area is an expansion joint which is part of the bridge that is meant to accommodate the expansion and contraction of concrete in the heat of the bridge.

Some movement within these joints is normal, but FHP says not to the extent that was seen Thursday morning.

A civil engineer from the construction company working on the bridge recommended the closure for an emergency inspection.

There is no word on when it will reopen, but be prepared for a long morning

If you normally use the Buckman, Traffic Anchor Katie Jeffries says prepare to take an alternate route and that is going to add a lot of extra time.

ALTERNATE ROUTES: If you have to get across the river, there's really no easy way to do that. Here are your options:

Go NB on US-17 to I-10 EB and use I-10 to the Fuller Warren then 95 SB. Go SB on US-17 to the Shands Bridge in Green Cove Springs

WATCH LIVE:

Looks like a vehicle is sitting on the bridge in the shoulder. Not sure why the lanes are closed. FHP and FL511 are NOT reporting a crash at this time.



FHP is just reporting an obstruction on the bridge#KatiesCommuters #FL511 pic.twitter.com/9bn6tdY3XK — Katie Jeffries (@Katie_Jeffries) May 27, 2021