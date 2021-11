Police say traffic is being diverted through a parking lot at the intersection, causing traffic delays.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All lanes of Beach Boulevard EB at Cortez Road are currently closed due to a traffic crash Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

As of 8 p.m., police say traffic is being diverted through a parking lot at the intersection. This is reportedly causing major delays.

Traffic Tip: Avoid the area if possible, or use Atlantic Boulevard as an alternate route.