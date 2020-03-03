A crash involving a semi-truck and a dumpster truck fire shut down lanes for hours on I-95 NB at SR-16 in St. Johns County Tuesday morning.

Those lanes have since reopened. 

According to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol, was traveling northbound on I-95 in the outside lane when the driver failed to stop prior to striking the back of another car.

Post collision, troopers say the first vehicle was hit by a third vehicle. 

A 100-gallon diesel fuel spill, as well as damage to the roadway from the crash, caused lane closures for several hours. 

Additionally, during clean up, a dumpster truck caught fire causing a delay in reopening the lanes.

Despite the graphic nature of the photos, deputies say there were only minor injuries reported.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
