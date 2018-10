One person is dead and all lanes are blocked Tuesday on I-295 N at Beach Boulevard after a fatal crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Five cars were involved in the crash, FHP says. With all lanes blocked, authorities are diverting vehicles off onto an exit ramp. FHP warns drivers to expect delays.

