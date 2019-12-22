All eastbound lanes of Interstate-10 at Interstate-75 in Columbia County are closed Sunday due to a traffic crash, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

FDOT said during the crash an overhead sign was damaged on I-10. The sign is being repaired and is expected to cause the eastbound lanes to be closed for the next six to eight hours. Traffic is being detoured to County Road 137 North, CR-136 and to I-75.

The crash happened when a semi-truck traveling eastbound in the right lane lost control while slowing down to exit to southbound I-75 at Exit 296-A, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The semi swerved left across the eastbound lanes of I-10, striking the guardrail. The semi also struck the support beams for the large metal traffic sign that crosses I-10. The truck then jackknifed, blocking the eastbound lanes.

The driver and passenger suffered minor injuries.