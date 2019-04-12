YULEE, Fla. — All eastbound and westbound lanes of State Road 200 in Yulee were blocked due to a fatal crash Tuesday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the crash happened at westbound SR-200 at Edwards road. Troopers dispatched to the scene at 10:17 p.m.

Once person is confirmed dead, according to FHP.

As of 12:49 a.m., all eastbound lanes are reopened and all westbound lanes remain blocked, according to the FHP crash map.

Stay with First Coast News for more updates on this developing story.