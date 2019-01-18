The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says that a crash has claimed the life of a 72-year-old woman on Thursday In Clay County.

FHP says the crash happened on US-17 Northbound and Copper Stone Drive at 12:52 p.m. Troopers say that's when Malvenia Raggins of St. Augustine was traveling southbound on US-17 when a car pulled out in front of her. Troopers say the second vehicle failed to notice Raggin's car while trying while turn into a housing development.

Raggin's vehicle overturned several times as a result of the collision. The driver of the other vehicle was 69.

FHP says that due to the outcome of the traffic crash, all charges are pending due to the ongoing investigation.