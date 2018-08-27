JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 72-year-old crossing guard is recovering in the hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in Oakleaf Monday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed.

The crossing guard was struck near Oakleaf High School while she was trying to help students cross the road. Authorities say she was wearing her vest and had a stop sign when a 16-year-old driver struck her.

The teen told authorities they didn't see the crossing guard.

The victim was transported to St. Vincent's hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

