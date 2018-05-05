JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 4-year-old was transported to the hospital following a crash that involved a JSO officer in Northwest Jacksonville Saturday afternoon.
The crash was reported at Soutel Drive and Scott Woods Drive W. around 4:23 p.m.
JSO said an officer was en route to a call with lights and sirens on when a Chevy Camaro reportedly pulled out in front of the officer's patrol vehicle.
Everyone in the vehicle was transported to the hospital, including a 4-year-old. JSO said the driver has serious injuries while the officer has minor injuries.
At this time, no other information was released.
