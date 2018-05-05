JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 4-year-old was transported to the hospital following a crash that involved a JSO officer in Northwest Jacksonville Saturday afternoon.

The crash was reported at Soutel Drive and Scott Woods Drive W. around 4:23 p.m.

JSO said an officer was en route to a call with lights and sirens on when a Chevy Camaro reportedly pulled out in front of the officer's patrol vehicle.

JSO says at 4:23pm, a JSO officer was in route to a call w/ lights&sirens on. The Chevy Camaro reportedly pulled out in front of it. Everyone in the camaro was transported to the hospital, including a 4 yr old. The driver had serious injuries, officer had minor injuries. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/tF0HMZh3lp — Lana Harris (@LanaHarrisNews) May 5, 2018

Everyone in the vehicle was transported to the hospital, including a 4-year-old. JSO said the driver has serious injuries while the officer has minor injuries.

At this time, no other information was released.

© 2018 WTLV