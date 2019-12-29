MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Four people were hurt Saturday afternoon after two vehicles collided at an intersection in Middleburg, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said a Chevy Silverado driven by a 19-year-old man was traveling south on State Road 21 when witnesses said the Silverado crossed the double yellow line and collided head-on with an Acura heading northbound. The Silverado overturned and its driver was ejected.

The 69-year-old driver of the Acura had to be extricated from her vehicle by the Clay County Fire and Rescue Department, according to FHP.

Troopers said the driver of the Silverado sustained serious injuries, while his passenger, a 20-year-old man, sustained minor injuries. The driver of the Acura and her passenger, a 49-year-old woman, both sustained serious injuries.

FHP said charges are pending.