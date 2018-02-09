One person was trapped and nine others were injured after an accident on Jacksonville's northside Sunday.

The accident occurred near the 2500 block of Dunn Avenue Sunday at 2:39 p.m.

Florida Highway Patrol tells First Coast News a total of ten people were transported to the hospital after the accident, six of those children. One individual, a 75-year-old man, suffered critical injuries but not life-threatening.

FHP says vehicle that lost roof reportedly violated right of way, they say older driver in that car was extracted by JFRD, has most serious injuries but expected to live. 5 injured in truck after t-boning black car. 1 person treated for minor injuries from 3rd vehicle.@FCN2go pic.twitter.com/fPk35PmK2o — Shelby Danielsen (@NewsShelby) September 2, 2018

FHP's says the 75-year-old was traveling south in his Kia Soul on Irma Road attempting to turn left onto Dunn Avenue. A Toyota Tundra carrying a man, woman and three children was traveling west on Dunn Avenue approaching Irma Rd. When the driver of the Soul made his turn, the man driving the Tundra struck the left side of his car.

The Kia Soul and its driver was pushed into the path of another vehicle, a Chevy Malibu driven by a 27-year-old female occupied by two 17-year-old boys and a 5-year-old girl.

All three vehicles came to a rest in the eastbound lanes of Dunn Ave.

FHP says the 75-year-old man suffered critical injuries, and everyone else involved suffered minor. All drivers and passengers were transported to UF Health for treatment.

