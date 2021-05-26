FHP: 3 people dead after fiery Clay County crash

The vehicle became fully engulfed in flames and the three occupants were killed, troopers say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people have died after a crash in Clay County around midnight on Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At 11:52 p.m., the FHP says that a pickup truck was traveling on State Road 100 at County Road 219 when it ran off the roadway after attempting to pass a vehicle.

The pickup ran off the roadway and crashed into a tree line, troopers say. The vehicle became fully engulfed in flames and the three occupants were killed.

The three people inside the truck have not yet been identified.

First Coast News will update this story when/if we learn of additional updates