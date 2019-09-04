A young woman is dead after troopers say that the car she was driving rolled down an embankment and then hit a tree on the side of the road.

The Florida Highway Patrol says that Lynzi Teagle, 27, was traveling southbound on US 1 just north of Landfill Road when for unknown reasons, failed to maintain control of her vehicle.

Troopers say that the car traveled off the roadway down into an embankment, colliding with a standing tree.

The driver of the car was pronounced deceased by the Nassau County Fire Rescue personnel.

Teagle was the only occupant of the vehicle.