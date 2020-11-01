A crash is currently under investigation Saturday after a 20-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 4:42 a.m. a Nissan Murano, driven by 48-year-old Mikel Strickland of Summerfield, was traveling east on County Road-484 in the righthand lane, FHP said.

Madison Wiley, 20, of Orlando was standing on the northern shoulder of County Road-484 in dark-colored clothing in an area of low lighting. She then darted out into the path of Strickland's vehicle, according to FHP.

The right front of the vehicle hit Wiley throwing her into the northern grassy shoulder. Strickland's vehicle veered left after the collision and came to a stop on the northern grassy shoulder, to the west of Wiley, FHP said.

Wiley was pronounced dead at the scene after receiving fatal injuries.

The crash is under investigation and FHP is working to determine if Wiley was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.