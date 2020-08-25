2 lanes of I-95 South in St. Augustine shut down due to overturned box truck

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said the right two lanes of I-95 South at International Golf Parkway will be closed for at least two to four hours.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Drivers are urged to avoid Interstate 95 South, where an overturned box truck caused the right two lanes at International Golf Parkway to be shut down Tuesday morning due to an overturned box truck.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said the lanes are expected to be shut down for an extended period of time, at least two to four hours, for cleanup. The crash happened sometime before 6 a.m.

The driver of the box truck is recovering from minor injuries, the sheriff's office said in a post to its Facebook page.