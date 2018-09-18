NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Two people are dead after a vehicle crashed into a log truck Tuesday morning.

The accident happened on Ford Road at Buckhead Trail just after 4 a.m. All lanes of Ford Road remain blocked as of 8 a.m.

Nassau County Fatal. Ford Rd. @ Buckhead Trail. Vehicle versus Log Truck. 2 deceased on scene. Roadway blocked. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/iu7vtimEc2 — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) September 18, 2018

The Florida Highway Patrol said a Toyota Tacoma with two passengers was traveling eastbound on Ford Road while the log truck was going northbound on Buckhead Trail. The report states the driver of the log truck, identified as 57-year-old Alfred D. Pope from Middleburg, Florida, pulled into the path of the Tacoma.

The driver of the Tacoma struck the log truck and both came to a rest in the middle of the road. The driver was not identified, but his passenger, 38-year-old Phillip J. Ulsch, died at the scene.

